VIENNA, March 10 If the Austrian province of
Carinthia were to go bankrupt due to repayment problems on the
bonds of former lender Hypo Alpe Adria it would not
cause major problems in the long term, the head of a think tank
that advises the Austrian government said.
Carinthia has said it faces insolvency if its buyback offer
for the bonds issued by Hypo - since been turned into "bad bank"
Heta - and guaranteed by the province is not accepted by
creditors.
It has offered to buy back bonds worth around 11 billion
euros ($12 bln) at a discount to their nominal value.
The offer expires on Friday and up until now creditor groups
have rejected it, and say their stake is big enough to block the
offer. They say they would only accept a 100 percent payment.
Both parties - Carinthia and the creditors - have threatened to
go through all legal paths to defend their stances.
The federal government could support the province but it
does not have to and could instead let Carinthia go bankrupt,
Bernhard Felderer, the president of the Fiscal Council think
tank told the Wirtschaftsblatt daily newspaper.
"It's an unconventional approach, which would lead to
short-term turbulence in financial markets. Long-term problems
would not occur," Felderer said. Some European countries had
already proved that there is life after having become insolvent,
he said.
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)