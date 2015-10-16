LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Austrian authorities managing the winding up of Hypo Alpe Adria are likely to press ahead with a tender offer to the failed bank's bondholders despite fierce objections from an ad hoc group of creditors to a new federal law they say effectively deprives them of their rights.

Many of the 11bn of bonds in question hold guarantees from Carinthia, the bank's local authority. Normally that would mean that if an instrument is not paid in full, then Carinthia, whose annual budget is just 2bn, would guarantee to make up any shortfall.

Instead, the new Hypo liquidation law will now effectively remove the need to honour that guarantee, and thereby avoid bankrupting Carinthia. The federal authorities have taken control of the rump bank, now called Heta, and will loan Carinthia money to compensate creditors for giving up their rights via a tender offer.

A source close to the authorities said dealer-managers were in the process of being chosen with appointments likely to be decided as soon as this week. Previously Austria had said it hoped to carry out the tender offer by the end of this year.

"Heta is not guaranteed by Carinthia," said the source. "The money [to execute the offer] is coming from the ministry of finance which effectively owns the run-down bank."

RETROACTIVE

Advisers to the creditor committee complained last week that the new law, debated in the Austrian parliament last week, was being rushed in to remove their rights retroactively, and have warned the action could push up funding levels for state-backed banks across Austria and Germany.

Leo Plank, partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which is advising the committee, said the move would ensure further legal disputes and delay an adequate solution. "We will oppose all special legislation which devalues the statutory guarantees of Carinthia ex-post facto," he said.

The committee speaks for creditors with debt claims of over 2.5bn and includes Commerzbank, FMS, Pimco and smaller institutions. However, that might not be enough to block any proposal. At least a third of all the bonds by value will be needed to quash a plan.

"This attempt to cram down bondholders through retroactive moves would be a complete abrogation of creditor rights," said one creditor adviser.

"We are open to having discussions but this is not happening. The government owns the bank, is valuing it and telling us a price. That's not fair. This is all about a public institution behaving badly and private creditors being hurt instead."

It is understood there are at least five groups of creditors as well as Bayern LB, former owner of Hypo Alpe Adria, which has already settled separately with Austria for 50% of its claims.

The source close to the authorities believed the proposal was watertight, since it would effectively invite the creditors to give up their rights for compensation, and said that if an offer was made near the bonds' current market price in the low to mid 60s, then a deal would happen.

"Clearly this group is not happy with the process being put in place by the Austrians. But if the offer is not accepted then it will be a long time before the creditors get anything else," said the source. Heta is currently in a debt moratorium ahead of its eventual liquidation at an unspecified date.

Planck said that if the offer went ahead then creditors would seek to overturn it at Austria's constitutional court - which has already thrown out a previous attempt to remove the guarantee from Heta's subordinated notes - and international venues such as the European Court of Justice.

The creditor group is being advised by Gleacher Shacklock. Lazard is acting for Carinthia and Ithuba Capital for Austria. (Reporting by Chris Spink, Editing by Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)