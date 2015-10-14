VIENNA Oct 14 A group of creditors representing claims of more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.85 billion) against "bad bank" Heta condemned a planned law on a settlement with the German state of Bavaria and said it would fight Vienna's plan of action.

"The federal government still proceeds without any involvement of the creditors," the group, which said it included Germany's Commerzbank, said in a statement on Wednesday. "The creditors will fight this plan of action by all available means." ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)