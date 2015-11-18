VIENNA Nov 18 A group of creditors of Austrian
"bad bank" Heta said on Wednesday it was prepared to
restructure its claims against the province of Carinthia, which
has guaranteed billions of euros of Heta debt and is preparing
an offer to creditors.
"The Ad Hoc group is prepared to restructure its guarantee
deficiency claims in a debtor-friendly structure," Leo Plank, a
spokesman for the group, which includes Germany's Commerzbank
and represents more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in claims against Heta, said in a statement.
"Carinthia says it can only contribute around 800 million
euros (to a fund from which creditors will be paid)," the group
said, adding that the province was able to pay "substantially
more" than that amount.
($1 = 0.9356 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)