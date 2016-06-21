FRANKFURT, June 21 A German court has referred a law suit by German investor FMS for a full repayment of bonds from Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution to the European Court of Justice, staving off the threat of immediate insolvency for Heta.

The judge said on Tuesday that the Frankfurt regional court had suspended the Heta case until a ruling from the ECJ.

FMS, a German equivalent of Heta, had brought the legal challenge to seek to speed up payment.

Heta's chief executive had said a ruling in favour of FMS's demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros ($227 million) plus interest could prompt further claims from German creditors and trigger Heta's insolvency.

