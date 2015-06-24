VIENNA, June 24 The Italian business of failed
Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria will get a short-term injection of
300 million euros ($335 million) to help wind it down in an
orderly fashion and avoid a potentially more costly insolvency,
sources said.
The Austrian government will provide 200 million euros to
the Italian HBI bank, which is based in the northern city of
Udine, and the Heta "bad bank" vehicle will supply the
remainder, according to the two sources familiar with the
matter.
Heta, set up to wind down Hypo Alpe Adria, this month
reported it had a 7 billion euro capital gap for 2014 and had
set aside up to 1.2 billion euros for HBI should it in turn need
to be wound down by the Italian regulator.
Heta had sold HBI to the Austria state, but still held
guarantees for the bank, which had struggled with its low
capital buffer.
A Heta spokesman said provisions for HBI would not go beyond
1.2 billion euros. A finance ministry spokeswoman said the 300
million euro injection was not new but rather resulted from past
commitments.
The Austrian financial regulator imposed a debt repayment
moratorium on Heta in March this year and said it would decide
next year about how much it would pay creditors.
A complex web of litigation has grown around Hypo and Heta
about its treatment of creditors.
($1 = 0.8939 euros)
