VIENNA, March 22 The Austrian province of
Carinthia said on Tuesday it was open for discussions with the
federal government to reach a settlement with bondholders of
failed regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
Carinthia offered to buy back bonds of Hypo - from which
"bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution was formed - at a
discount to the face value that it guaranteed, but creditors
rejected it.
It would be clever to reach out to each other to find a
solution instead of exploring legal ways, Carinthia's Governor
Peter Kaiser said according to a statement issued by his office.
"We have always expressed our willingness to talk," Kaiser
said in the statement. He added, however, that the province
could not afford to increase the offer that had already been
turned down.
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)