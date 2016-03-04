VIENNA, March 4 Carinthia stands by its buyback offer for Heta Asset Resolution bonds, even after an umbrella group of creditors rejected a sweetened version, a spokeswoman for the province's finance chief said.

If a two-thirds majority of creditors is not reached and the offer fails, Carinthia is prepared to "go to the highest courts", the spokeswoman said on Friday.

Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down, has offered to buy back those bonds at a discount to their nominal value of roughly 11 billion euros ($12.08 billion).

The offer expires on March 11. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)