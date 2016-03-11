BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures
April 18 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
LONDON, March 11 A count of replies shows that the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution has failed, a person with knowledge of the matter said late on Friday.
The offer to buy back bonds guaranteed by the province for less than their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12.04 billion) expired at 1600 GMT on Friday. The buyback needed a two-thirds majority to take effect.
"The offer has been declined," the person with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces $56 million offering