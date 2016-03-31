VIENNA, March 31 Creditors of failed Austrian regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria are open to negotiations to reach a settlement with the province of Carinthia on outstanding bond payments, a lawyer for a creditors group said on Thursday.

Carinthia guaranteed the bonds of Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and "bad bank" Heta formed to wind it down.

The province had offered to buy back Heta bonds with a nominal value of 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) at a discount, saying it would face insolvency if it was forced to pay the full amount, but creditors rejected the proposed deal.

"Creditors are ready to enter into negotiations and to help find a fair and constructive solution," Leo Plank, spokesman for the Ad-Hoc creditors group, which says it represents around 2.5 billion euros in claims and includes Germany's Commerzbank , told ORF radio.

The positions were not unbridgeable but Carinthia would have to contribute more than the 1.2 billion euros it had offered, Plank said.

Carinthia's governor last week supported the idea of negotiations to find a deal rather than resorting to a legal battle, but ruled out increasing the rejected offer.

As the wind-down of Heta's assets continues, financial markets watchdog FMA is due to announce in coming days the "haircut" or a loss it will impose on creditors relative to their bonds' face value, based on how much it expects to recover from selling Heta's assets.

Plank said creditors were relaxed about the expected haircut. "The consequences of this haircut initially will hit Carinthia and not the creditors," he said. "A haircut does not reduce Carinthia's liability, it just makes it easier to pursue the claims."

The FMA has said it will be conservative in its estimate to ensure that, if it is wide of the mark, there will be more money recovered and distributed rather than too little. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)