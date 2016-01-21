VIENNA Jan 21 A group of creditors that says it
controls more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in Austrian
"bad bank" Heta's bonds said on Thursday it rejected
the province of Carinthia's buyback offer.
"The group ... is contractually obligated only to accept a
tender offer which pays its claims in full," the creditors --
among them Commerzbank, Pimco and Dexia
Kommunalbank -- said in a statement.
Carinthia has offered to buy back bonds of Heta, the
wind-down vehicle for former lender Hypo Alpe Adria, at a
discount to their nominal value of 11 billion euros that it
guaranteed. For the offer to succeed, a two-third majority is
required.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)