VIENNA, March 14 Several creditors of "bad bank" Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit in Carinthia, the Austrian province which holds guarantees for Heta bonds which it unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella group of creditors said.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had filed the lawsuit and what kind of legal complaint it was.

"Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta creditors) today filed a lawsuit, which aims at getting Carinthia to honour its commitments, at the provincial court in Klagenfurt," the umbrella group said in a statement. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)