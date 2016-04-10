ZURICH, April 10 Representatives of Austrian province Carinthia and creditors of a failed regional lender are to meet in London on Tuesday to try to break an impasse over a bond buyback scheme, an Austrian newspaper reported.

Carinthia, a southern Austrian province, guaranteed the debt of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before the bank collapsed and now faces the threat of insolvency if it had to honour the 10.8 billion euro ($12.3 billion) debt in full.

Heta Asset Resolution was formed to wind down the bank but regulators froze Heta's debt repayments after discovering a gaping capital hole at the bad bank.

Creditors rejected Carinthia's offer to buy back bonds for less than their face value in March. An umbrella group of creditors that says it controls more than 5 billion euros of those bonds said its members were among those who did not accept the offer.

Having insisted on full repayment of the bonds' face value, the Ad Hoc Group, which is part of the umbrella group, is now willing to compromise, Austrian newspaper Der Standard said.

The creditors were preparing to submit an offer building on Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling's proposal to sweeten Carinthia's buyback offer, the paper reported.

In March, Schelling had suggested creditors who accept the offer, in which Heta bonds would be bought back for 75 percent of their nominal value, could reinvest the proceeds in an Austrian government zero coupon bond with a maturity of 18 years, granting creditors roughly 82 percent repayment.

The new offer would reduce the duration of the bond to 13.5 years and include interest of 0.3 percent. The province of Carinthia would up its contribution in the deal by selling its stake in local utility Kelag, Der Standard said.

Efforts are also being made to break a so-called lock-up agreement between members of the umbrella group, under which they have committed not to accept an offer of less than the bonds' full face value, Der Standard said.

Spokeswomen for the Ad Hoc Group and fellow creditors in the Par Investors Pool declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Keith Weir)