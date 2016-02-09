(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Feb 9 Austria's finance minister said he
saw significant movement by creditors of bad bank Heta
on an offer by the province of Carinthia to buy back
their bonds at a discount.
The southern province, home to more than 500,000 people, is
aiming to avert insolvency by buying back guaranteed bonds for
less than their nominal value of 11 billion euros ($12.3
billion).
It guaranteed the debt of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria
before the bank collapsed in 2009 and Heta Asset Resolution was
formed to wind it down. However, the province has an annual
budget of only around 2.2 billion euros.
"We are now waiting to see how the creditors behave,"
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters as he
arrived for a weekly cabinet meeting.
"I believe there is great movement."
The offer, which is at a 25 percent discount to the nominal
value of senior bonds, runs until March 11.
An umbrella group of creditors that claims to control more
than 5 billion euros of those bonds has said it rejects the
offer, which needs a two-thirds majority to take effect, but
officials in Carinthia and Vienna have dismissed that as
posturing.
Schelling also pointed to a statement on Monday evening by
officials from Austrian provinces expressing support for the
offer.
Some of those provinces still own their local
Landeshypothekenbank lenders that, together with covered-loan
issuer Pfandbriefbank, control 1.2 billion euros in Heta bonds.
Carinthia last month announced a 7.8 billion euro plan to
buy back the senior bonds, backed by a 1.2 billion euro loan
from central government and the expected proceeds from the sale
of Hypo Alpe Adria's remaining assets.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and
Keith Weir)