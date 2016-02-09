(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA Feb 9 Austria's finance minister said he saw significant movement by creditors of bad bank Heta on an offer by the province of Carinthia to buy back their bonds at a discount.

The southern province, home to more than 500,000 people, is aiming to avert insolvency by buying back guaranteed bonds for less than their nominal value of 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

It guaranteed the debt of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before the bank collapsed in 2009 and Heta Asset Resolution was formed to wind it down. However, the province has an annual budget of only around 2.2 billion euros.

"We are now waiting to see how the creditors behave," Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters as he arrived for a weekly cabinet meeting.

"I believe there is great movement."

The offer, which is at a 25 percent discount to the nominal value of senior bonds, runs until March 11.

An umbrella group of creditors that claims to control more than 5 billion euros of those bonds has said it rejects the offer, which needs a two-thirds majority to take effect, but officials in Carinthia and Vienna have dismissed that as posturing.

Schelling also pointed to a statement on Monday evening by officials from Austrian provinces expressing support for the offer.

Some of those provinces still own their local Landeshypothekenbank lenders that, together with covered-loan issuer Pfandbriefbank, control 1.2 billion euros in Heta bonds.

Carinthia last month announced a 7.8 billion euro plan to buy back the senior bonds, backed by a 1.2 billion euro loan from central government and the expected proceeds from the sale of Hypo Alpe Adria's remaining assets. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Keith Weir)