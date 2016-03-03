VIENNA, March 3 A group of creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution holding about 200 million euros' worth of the 10.8 billion euros in bonds that an Austrian province is trying to buy back said on Thursday it rejected the offer.

The Teutonia group of creditors is the first to publicly turn down the offer since Austria's finance minister topped it up with an 18-year government bond.

The province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down, is trying to buy back those bonds at a discount to their nominal value of 10.8 billion euros.

It is offering 75 percent of the nominal value of senior bonds, which make up the bulk of the paper. Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling's sweetener adds less than 10 percentage points to the offer, investors say.

"We view this as a first step in the right direction, but which must be followed by others," Teutonia said in a statement, referring to Schelling's sweetener.

"A cash value of 83 euros (out of 100) does not meet creditors' demands and should therefore be turned down," said the group, which also rejected the offer in January, before Schelling intervened on Tuesday.

With the buyback offer due to expire on March 11, the biggest open question is whether it will be accepted by an umbrella group of creditors that says it controls roughly half the bonds Carinthia wants to acquire.

A two-thirds majority is required for the buyback to take effect. Austria and Carinthia say that if it fails, the province faces insolvency because it cannot afford to fulfil the guarantees it made. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft)