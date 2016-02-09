BRIEF-NZX updates on trading halt application policy
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
VIENNA Feb 9 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling believes there is much "movement" in the positions of Heta Asset Resolution's creditors on an offer by the province of Carinthia to buy back their bonds at a discount, he said on Tuesday.
"We are now waiting to see how the creditors behave," Schelling told reporters as he arrived for a weekly cabinet meeting. "I believe there is great movement."
The offer, which is at a 25 percent discount to the nominal value of senior bonds, runs until March 11. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.