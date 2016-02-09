VIENNA Feb 9 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling believes there is much "movement" in the positions of Heta Asset Resolution's creditors on an offer by the province of Carinthia to buy back their bonds at a discount, he said on Tuesday.

"We are now waiting to see how the creditors behave," Schelling told reporters as he arrived for a weekly cabinet meeting. "I believe there is great movement."

The offer, which is at a 25 percent discount to the nominal value of senior bonds, runs until March 11. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)