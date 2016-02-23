VIENNA Feb 23 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling will hold a meeting this week with creditors of
"bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution to inform them of
the terms of a bond buyback offer by the province of Carinthia,
he said on Tuesday.
"There will be an informational discussion at which I will
report on how the offer is structured and what the alternatives
are if the offer is not accepted," Schelling told reporters
before a weekly cabinet meeting.
"It is, however, not a discussion at which anything will be
negotiated," said Schelling, who has agreed to lend Carinthia
the money for the discounted buyback offer and who has said the
terms of the offer are non-negotiable.
