VIENNA, March 2 The 2034 zero-coupon Austrian government bonds, which the federal government is offering to creditors who accept a discounted buyback offer for bonds of "bad bank" Heta, will be settled on or around March 18.

The federal debt agency OeBFA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that Austria had mandated Citi and JP Morgan to lead manage the bond issue.

The buyback offer for Heta bonds for 75 percent of their par value runs until March 11. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)