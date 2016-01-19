VIENNA Jan 19 Austria's financial watchdog FMA
has not yet finished calculating how much the assets of "bad
bank" Heta are worth, one of the body's co-heads,
Helmut Ettl, said on Tuesday.
Heta's creditors, meanwhile, are waiting for the Austrian
province of Carinthia to table a discounted buy-back offer for
Heta bonds worth around 11 billion euros ($12 billion).
Carinthia, home province of Heta predecessor Hypo Alpe
Adria, guarantees the bonds but says it does not have the money
to fully fulfill its obligations.
"We don't know yet what the outcome of our calculations will
be," Ettl said, referring to what would become the basis of the
haircut it will impose on whoever holds the Heta debt by end-May
when a debt repayment moratorium runs out.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia
Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)