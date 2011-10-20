* Hetco exits heating oil options business - sources

* Sale price not disclosed

NEW YORK, Oct 20 Trading house Hetco has sold its heating oil options book of business to Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ) for an undisclosed sum, exiting that business, two sources familiar with Hetco's operations said on Thursday.

Hetco, which is partly owned and guaranteed by U.S. integrated oil company Hess Inc ( HES.N ), declined to comment. Hess and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment.

Market sources said the heating oil options market on the New York Mercantile Exchange has become increasingly illiquid over the last year, with wide bid-ask spreads and few market players willing to do business. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)