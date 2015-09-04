MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian generic drugmaker Cipla
Ltd is set to buy the U.S. business of privately held
rival Hetero Drugs for about $550 million, the Economic Times
newspaper reported on Friday, citing people close to the
transaction.
The newspaper said Cipla would buy U.S.-based Camber
Pharmaceuticals and InvaGen Pharmaceuticals. (bit.ly/1NdFoyO)
The deal follows Lupin's planned $880 million
acquisition of U.S. generics firm Gavis, as Indian drugmakers
seek to strengthen their presence in the key U.S. market.
Cipla and Hetero had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)