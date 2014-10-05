BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
NEW YORK Oct 5 Hewlett-Packard Co
* Plans to break in two, Wall Street Journal says
* Split would separate personal computer, printer businesses- WSJ
* Plans to announce split as early as Monday- WSJ
* Break-up would be through tax-free distribution of shares- WSJ
* Break-up report by WSJ cites 'people familiar' with the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.