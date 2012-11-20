Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Hewlett-Packard Co : * CEO says has contacted SEC's enforcement division, UK's serious fraud office
on autonomy * CEO says accounting issues were 'discovered through an internal investigation
after a senior member of autonomy's leadership team came forward' * CEO says have requested SEC, UK's fraud ofice to open criminal, civil
investigations into the matter * CEO says company intends to 'seek regress against various parties' in
appropriate civil courts on autonomy to recoup 'what we can for our
shareholders' * CFO says $5 billion of write down is related to accounting issues with
autonomy acquisition, rest of charge is linked to recent trading of HP stock * CEO on autonomy deal: 'most of the board was here and voted for this deal and
we feel terribly about that' * CEO says HP board relied on financials by deloitte, had hired kpmg to audit
deloitte then * CEO says both deloitte, kpmg did not see issues in autonomy's accounting * CEO says former CEO leo apotheker, former startegy chief shane robison were
responsible for autonomy deal * CEO says autonomy probe will take time as SEC, UK agency investigate * CEO says 'suspect this is a multi-year journey through the courts in both
countries' * CEO says SEC, UK's serious fraud office has yet to determine whether they
will pursue autonomy case
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.