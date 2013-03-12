EU mergers and takeovers (March 1)
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 12 SFO: * UK's sfo confirms opening an investigation into sale in 2011 of autonomy to
Hewlett Packard
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, the firm said on Wednesday.
* Yelp Inc - transaction was approved by boards of directors of both companies