ATHENS Nov 14 Hewlett Packard will
transport its goods across Europe, the Middle East and Africa
through Greece's biggest port, the Greek government said on
Wednesday, after a deal with China's Cosco Pacific
that Athens hopes will attract investors and bolster cargo
business at its commercial docks.
The agreement is expected to take effect at the end of the
year, the government said. Cosco Pacific, one of the world's
biggest container terminal operators, signed a deal with Greece
in 2008 to run a pier at the state-owned Piraeus port.
HP is the world's largest manufacturer by sales of personal
computers.
The conservative-led government of Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has made investment and growth a priority since taking
over in June. Greece is battling its biggest economic downturn
in six decades.
Samaras hailed the deal as "a vote of confidence in Greece
in this effort we are undertaking today to revive the Greek
economy."
"It reaffirms the role our country can play on the global
business map," he said after meeting representatives of both
companies and the shipping and development ministers.
In 2011 more than 20 million passengers and 1.7 million
containers passed through Piraeus, the country's busiest port
and a gateway to Eastern Europe, according to the Piraeus Port
Authority (OLP).
The Development Ministry, which announced the preliminary
agreement, did not place a value on the deal but said it could
increase local cargo business at Piraeus by 50 percent. It is
also expected to create hundreds of jobs, the ministry said.
HP's merchandise would be distributed by sea through the
Cosco terminal and by land though Greece's Trainose, the
monopoly that operates 500 freight and passenger routes on 2,500
km (1,550 miles) of railways, the ministry said.