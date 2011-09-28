Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
Sept 28 Hewlett-Packard CO (HPQ.N) has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to help the company defend itself against possible activist investors who could push for change at the Silicon Valley company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
HP has felt vulnerable to possible activist investor pressure amid questions about the company's performance and strategic direction, WSJ cited the people as saying.
Last week, the company named former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg Whitman its president and CEO, replacing the harshly criticized Leo Apotheker in an attempt to restore investor confidence. [ID:nS1E78L111]
Hewlett-Packard and Goldman Sachs spokespersons declined to comment. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners. * ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not alr
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage: