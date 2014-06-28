(Adds statement from former HP CEO Leo Apotheker)
By Nadia Damouni, Paul Sandle and Casey Sullivan
June 27 Hewlett-Packard Co and attorneys
representing shareholders have agreed to settle litigation over
its troubled $11.1 billion acquisition of British software
company Autonomy Corp, according to a source familiar with the
negotiations.
Under the terms of the settlement, involving three lawsuits,
the attorneys for the shareholders have agreed to drop all
claims against HP's current and former executives, including CEO
Meg Whitman, board members and advisers to the company, the
source said.
The exception to that will be former officials at Autonomy.
As part of the agreement, the shareholders' attorneys will
assist HP in pursuing claims against Autonomy's co-founder and
former CEO Michael Lynch, its former chief financial officer
Sushovan Hussain, and potentially others related to Autonomy,
the source said. The precise nature of such claims and when HP
might file them could not be learned.
The settlement, which followed mediation, is expected to be
announced as soon as Monday. The source said it is likely to be
signed before Monday.
HP took an $8.8 billion impairment charge in November 2012
for its purchase of Autonomy only just over a year earlier, with
more than $5 billion of that linked to what HP said at the time
were "serious accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and
disclosure failures."
The size of the loss, and the speed with which it occurred,
marks the deal as one of the most disastrous done by a major
company in recent years.
In particular, sources close to an HP investigation into the
matter say that the technology giant believes that Autonomy's
results and prospects were made to look much better than they
were.
Lynch has consistently denied HP's allegations, saying HP is
blaming him for its own failure to manage Autonomy after the
acquisition.
A spokesman for Lynch said that "we continue to reject HP's
allegations." He said it appears that Whitman will be using a
large sum of HP's money to avoid explaining in court why she
made the November 2012 allegations regarding Autonomy. "We hope
this matter will now move beyond a smear campaign based on
selective disclosure and HP will finally give a full
explanation," the Lynch spokesman added.
HP responded by saying that it has evidence showing how
Autonomy "created the illusion" that it was a high-growth
company. "This had the effect of misleading investors and HP",
it said in a statement.
Hussain has not responded to calls and emails. His lawyer,
John Keker, a founding partner of Keker & Van Nest LLP in San
Francisco, did not respond to requests for comment.
SHARED RESULTS OF PROBE
Shareholders had sued HP board members and executives,
accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties and wasting
corporate assets. The lawsuits sought corporate governance
changes at HP, attorneys' fees, and the ability to pursue
damages claims against those responsible for the acquisition.
Former HP chief executive Leo Apotheker, the architect of
the Autonomy deal who was ousted in September 2011 just weeks
after it was announced, said he believed the conclusions of a
special committee of HP board members that has reviewed the
shareholder lawsuit would be a "welcome measure of vindication".
"Mr Apotheker has maintained all along that he acted with
integrity, good faith and in partnership with the HP Board on
the Autonomy acquisition," a spokeswoman for Apotheker said in a
statement.
HP has shared the results of its investigation into
accounting questions at Autonomy with attorneys representing the
shareholders, the source familiar with the negotiations said.
One of the law firms representing shareholders in the
settlement, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, declined to
comment. The other firm, Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP, was not
immediately available for comment.
The attorneys representing shareholders will receive fees
for helping HP pursue any further claims, the source said.
Additional terms of HP's settlement with shareholders are
unclear.
HP's allegations of accounting improprieties,
misrepresentation and disclosure failures at Autonomy have
prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as
the UK's Serious Fraud Office.
The U.S. authorities have asked for more documents and
interviewed several witnesses in recent weeks, sources familiar
with the HP investigation said.
Representatives of the FBI and the SEC declined to comment.
The SFO said its probe was "very much in progress."
It is unclear if the investigations by the authorities in
the U.S. and UK will lead to action against any parties involved
in Autonomy or HP's deal to acquire it.
At the end of March, HP also settled a lawsuit that accused
the personal computer maker's former management of defrauding
shareholders by abandoning a business model it had long touted.
In that case, the company agreed to pay shareholders $57
million.
The lawsuit was filed after former CEO Apotheker shocked
investors on August 18, 2011 by announcing plans to refocus the
company on business services and products, which included the
Autonomy purchase.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Casey Sullivan and Paul Sandle;
Additional Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Martin Howell and
Pravin Char)