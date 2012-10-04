Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service warned on
Thursday it may cut Hewlett-Packard's A3 senior
unsecured credit rating, saying management's revised outlook on
profitability and cash flow could lead to increased leverage.
HP's intermediate term rating is under review for downgrade,
Moody's said in a statement. The short-term rating is not under
review.
"The review will focus on the company's prospects to
stabilize and then improve profitability and cash flow
generation of its broad portfolio and to achieve meaningful cost
reductions without disrupting its business execution," Moody's
said.
About $31 billion of debt securities will be affected by
this decision, Moody's said.
Hewlett-Packard Chief Financial Officer Cathie Lesjak told
analysts and media on Wednesday that the company aims to get to
mid-single A credit rating.
"We believe getting back to a mid-single A credit rating is
a top priority for us," Lesjak said.
In its review, Moody's will assess HP's flexibility and
commitment to reduce gross debt, as well as how it plans to
reinvest in the business.
Earlier on Thursday, several brokerages cut their price
targets on HP, citing the impact of a weak economy. HP has been
plagued by operating problems and slow growth in its computers
and printers businesses.