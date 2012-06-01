* Cuts HP stock to "hold" from "buy"
* Cuts price target to $23 from $30
* Says tablets, smartphones will hurt PC, printer sales
June 1 Hewlett Packard Co's recently
announced cost cuts will not be enough to offset tepid European
demand and a shrinking market for PCs and printers, Jefferies &
Co said and cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".
The world's No. 1 personal computer maker recently announced
plans to lay off roughly 27,000 workers, or 8 percent of its
workforce, in a bid to generate annual savings of $3 billion to
$3.5 billion.
However, Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said that even a
well-articulated strategy and roadmap will likely be
overwhelmed.
"Tablets will hurt PCs and Windows 8 will not help,
smartphones will hurt printers, and European uncertainty will
hurt enterprise IT spending," Misek wrote in a note to clients.
The accelerating popularity of mobile computing devices such
as Apple Inc's iPad has been eroding PC sales for
years, and a downturn in the European markets has added to the
pressure.
"While consensus thinks Windows 8 will boost PCs, we think
it will accelerate tablet cannibalization as the operating
system focuses on touch," he added.
Misek, a four-star rated analyst according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates,
also cut his price target on the stock to $23 from $30.
HP's shares were marginally down at $22.36 in pre-market
trade on Friday. They closed at $22.68 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)