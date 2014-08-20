(Adds analysts' and executives' comments from the call)
By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co
posted a surprise increase in quarterly revenue after sales from
its personal computer division climbed 12 percent, but a flat to
declining performance from its other units underscored the
company's uphill battle to revive growth.
HP sales rose a mere 1 percent to $27.6 billion in its
fiscal third quarter from $27.2 billion a year earlier. Wall
Street analysts had forecast a modest drop in revenue to $27.01
billion.
The Silicon Valley giant is undergoing a major overhaul
aimed at cutting costs and re-orienting itself toward
higher-margin businesses such as computing infrastructure. It's
trying to reduce a reliance on PCs and move toward servers,
storage and networking for enterprises - part of Chief Executive
Officer Meg Whitman's effort to return the sprawling company to
growth.
Whitman credited personal computer demand for "coming back
some" as consumers and corporations upgraded ageing machines.
She was pleased with 2 percent growth in revenue to $6.9 billion
at the Enterprise Group, the company's second-largest business
that deals in networking, storage and servers.
"It's a turnaround in a declining business," Whitman said in
an interview. She singled out a 9 percent increase in sales of
industry-standard servers in particular, saying uncertainty
around Lenovo's acquisition of IBM Corp's
low-end server unit helped steer business to HP.
"We've been able to capitalize on that uncertainty and our
win rates are up against IBM," Whitman added.
She pegged Russia and China - countries whose relations with
the United States have come under strain - as weak spots for PC
sales, though Whitman said its Chinese business as a whole
remained on solid footing.
HP intends to remain rigorous on costs to try and boost
profitability. In May, it estimated another 11,000 to 16,000
more jobs needed to be cut on top of 34,000 previously
announced.
It narrowed its earnings forecast for the full year to $3.70
to $3.74 per share, from $3.63 to $3.75. The company posted $1.7
billion or 89 cents per share of non-gaap diluted net earnings
in the third quarter, up 3 percent and in line with forecasts.
Whitman said HP was assessing its $4 billion software
business in view of an industry migration toward Internet-based
or cloud software. And she said the company, with $4.9 billion
in operating company net cash at the end of the fiscal third
quarter, could make acquisitions if needed.
The company prefers to build its own capabilities and buying
when it cannot develop inhouse, Whitman told analysts on a
conference call. HP also remains committed to returning at least
half its cash flow to shareholders, via dividends and buybacks.
"We're in a position to make acquisitions the way we weren't
over the past year," she said.
Shares of the company dipped 0.8 percent to $34.84
after-hours. They closed at $35.12 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)