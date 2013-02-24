* HP to sell $169 Slate 7 tablet in U.S. in April
* Projected price undercuts Nexus 7, Kindle Fire
* HP pulled TouchPad tablet in 2011 due to poor demand
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 24 Hewlett-Packard Co announced the
launch of a $169 tablet powered by the Android operating system,
a centerpiece of the company's effort to expand in mobile
devices and reduce its dependence on the shrinking personal
computer market.
The launch of the Slate 7 marks HP's latest foray into the
consumer tablet market. It follows the 2011 failure of its
WebOS-based TouchPad, which the company stopped selling after
just seven weeks, citing poor demand.
Powered by Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, the Slate 7 offers Google
Inc services including search functions, YouTube and
Gmail, as well as Beats Audio for improved sound, HP said.
The 13-ounce device also includes access to apps and digital
content through Google Play, and cameras on both sides of the
7-inch screen.
HP said it expects U.S. sales of the Slate 7 to begin in
April, and said the product offer a "compelling entry point" for
people looking to buy tablets.
Google's Nexus 7 tablet costs $199, as does Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire HD.
HP also makes the ElitePad tablet for businesses, which is
powered by Microsoft Corp's Windows 8. WebOS had been
developed by Palm Inc, which HP bought in 2010.
The Slate7 is part of a multi-year plan by HP Chief
Executive Meg Whitman to turn around the Silicon Valley icon.
HP in recent years has struggled with costly acquisitions,
management turnover, governance issues, and falling sales and
margins from PCs, where the Palo Alto, California-based company
still has the largest U.S. market share.
Shares of HP closed Friday 12.3 percent higher at $19.20 on
the New York Stock Exchange, a day after HP reported quarterly
results and an outlook that exceeded analysts' forecasts.
The company's market value has nevertheless dropped by
nearly two-thirds since April 2010.
HP announced the Slate 7 on the eve of the Mobile World
Congress, a wireless industry trade show taking place this week
in Barcelona, Spain.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek; )