(Corrects paragraph 2 to say October 2015, not October last year)

OSLO, March 15 Norwegian police have charged Ola Rollen, the chief executive of Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon AB, with insider trading, the country's white-collar crimes unit said on Wednesday.

Rollen, one of Sweden's most successful chief executives, is accused of insider trading in connection with an investment in Norwegian company Next Biometrics ASA in October 2015, a transaction that did not involve Hexagon.

Hexagon said in a statement on Wednesday it continued to support Rollen, who has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Poter)