(Adds detail)
OSLO, March 31 The trial of Hexagon AB
CEO Ola Rollen for insider trading in Norway is
expected to last from October 30 to December 1, the Oslo
district court told Reuters on Friday.
Rollen, who denies wrongdoing, is charged with insider
trading in connection with an investment in Norway's Next
Biometrics ASA in October 2015, a transaction which
did not involve Hexagon.
Rollen has led Hexagon since 2000 and turned it into one of
Sweden's biggest companies with a market value of more than 120
billion Swedish crowns ($13.45 billion).
Rollen, who initially had considered resigning in the wake
of his October arrest, has later said that he would stay in his
role.
($1 = 8.9239 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)