OSLO Nov 3 A Norwegian appeals court has rejected Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen's appeal to end his police custody, the court said on Thursday.

Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of authorities. He is currently in police custody.

Rollen denies wrongdoing and has not been charged. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)