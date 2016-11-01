STOCKHOLM Nov 1 A Nordic arrest order for Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen for suspected insider trading was issued by Norway on October 23, according to a copy of the arrest order seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Rollen has denied all accusations.

Hexagon, which is not involved in the investigation, said on Monday that Rollen had been detained in Norway under investigation of suspected insider trading, more than one week after the arrest order was issued.

Hexagon said the Norwegian economic crime authority had accused Rollen of insider trading in connection with an investment in Norway's Next Biometrics ASA in October last year, an investment unrelated to Hexagon. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Mia Shanley and Terje Solsvik)