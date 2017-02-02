STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish measurement technology
and software firm Hexagon said on Thursday it was
buying U.S.-based MSC Software in a $834 million deal to boost
its product portfolio in automated manufacturing.
The acquisition is Hexagon's biggest since buying software
firm Intergraph for $2.1 billion in 2010.
Hexagon said the purchase would help it connect the
traditionally separate stages of design and production,
improving customers' ability to correct design flaws and
production problems prior to manufacturing.
"MSC represents a game changer in our mission to deliver
actionable manufacturing intelligence, taking us another step
closer to realizing our smart connected factory vision in
discrete manufacturing industries such as automotive and
aerospace," Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen said in a statement.
Hexagon said MSC, which has more than 1,200 staff, had sales
of $230 million last year with strong profitability and a high
portion of recurring revenues. MSC sells computer-aided
engineering solutions, including simulation software for virtual
product and manufacturing process development.
Closing of the deal was subject to regulatory approvals and
other customary conditions, expected in April, Hexagon said.
Hexagon has transformed from a sprawling conglomerate with a
market value of a few billion crowns in 2000 into a 120 billion
crown ($14 billion) global measurement technology market leader
following a steady stream of acquisitions and high organic
growth.
($1 = 8.7240 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)