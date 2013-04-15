UPDATE 1-Malaysia c.bank holds key rate, says economy recovering
* C.bank: Ringgit stabilising, sufficient liquidity for banks
April 15 Hexagon : * Strengthens presence in South America with acquisition of leica geosystems
distributor manfra * has acquired all shares in MANFRA, the Brazil-based distributor of Leica Geosystems products for nearly 30 years * MANFRA will be fully consolidated as of today and will contribute to Hexagon's earnings (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
MOSCOW, March 2 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, said on Thursday it made a record net profit of 541.9 billion roubles ($9.3 billion) last year after a strong fourth quarter that exceeded analysts' forecasts.