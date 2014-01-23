STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Hexagon : * Enters into a memorandum of understanding with topcon related to veripos * Hexagon to arrange a customer agreement between Topcon and Veripos on standard commercial terms (the "TerraStar Agreement"), under which Topcon will act as a reseller of the satellite broadcast correction signal offered by Veripos * Under the MoU, Hexagon and Topcon will establish a separate joint venture for the purposes of pursuing joint efforts and cooperation in relation to the future development and direction of the services provided under the TerraStar Agreement * Topcon has under the MoU committed to not independently or jointly with other group companies or third parties make a public offer for or otherwise acquire shares in Veripos