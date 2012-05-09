STOCKHOLM May 9 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted quarterly operating earnings just above market expectations on Wednesday and said brisk demand in North and South America had lifted its sales to a record for the first quarter.

The Swedish company reported a first-quarter operating profit of 111 million euros ($144 million) versus 105 million in the year-ago quarter to narrowly beat a mean forecast of 109 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The year has started well for Hexagon," the company said.

"Regionally, it's a mixed message with double digit growth in North and South America, and slower, single digit growth in EMEA and Asia," it added. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)