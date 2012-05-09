STOCKHOLM May 9 Measurement technology group
Hexagon AB posted quarterly operating earnings just
above market expectations on Wednesday and said brisk demand in
North and South America had lifted its sales to a record for the
first quarter.
The Swedish company reported a first-quarter operating
profit of 111 million euros ($144 million) versus 105 million in
the year-ago quarter to narrowly beat a mean forecast of 109
million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The year has started well for Hexagon," the company said.
"Regionally, it's a mixed message with double digit growth
in North and South America, and slower, single digit growth in
EMEA and Asia," it added.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
