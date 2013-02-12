STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a rise in quarterly operating earnings on Tuesday as forecast and proposed a bigger-than-expected dividend for the year.

The company reported fourth-quarter operating earnings of 135 million euros versus 122 million in the year-ago quarter to match the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it was not yet meaningful to make predictions about demand in 2013 but added that its business continued to become less cyclical as more of its revenues came from recurring software contracts. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johannes Hellstrom)