UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a quarterly operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said demand uncertainties would continue to present near-term challenges.
The Swedish company reported a third-quarter operating profit of 116 million euros versus 98.9 million in the year-ago quarter and compared with an average forecast of 115 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts