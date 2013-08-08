STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a rise in second-quarter operating earnings that were largely in line with market expectations on Thursday and said it was well positioned for expansion.

Operating earnings at the group, the market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, rose to 132 million euros ($175.81 million) from a year-ago 127 million against a mean forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, said demand has been strong in North and South America, China and other parts of Asia as well as a few countries in western Europe. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)