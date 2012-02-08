UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted fourth-quarter operating earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a gradual recovery in growth for its Geosystems business in China during 2012.
The Swedish company reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of 122 million euros versus 104 million in the year-ago quarter, excluding non-recurring items, to undershoot a mean forecast of 124 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.