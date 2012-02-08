STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted fourth-quarter operating earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a gradual recovery in growth for its Geosystems business in China during 2012.

The Swedish company reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of 122 million euros versus 104 million in the year-ago quarter, excluding non-recurring items, to undershoot a mean forecast of 124 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)