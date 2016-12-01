Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon in presentation material for capital markets day on Thursday:
** Says will continue to do bolt-on acquisitions that fit our strategy ** Says transformational deals still on the agenda ** Says acquisitions that have a software element, high levels of recurring revenue and great synergy potential are given priority ** Says believe adding 3-5% of acquired growth per year is a reasonable and achievable target excluding transformational deals
Link to presentation material : here (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)