STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter operating profit on Friday and said like-for-like sales growth had strengthened from the previous quarter.

Operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph as well as its own name, rose to 174 million euros ($199 million) from a year-ago 137 million to top a mean forecast of 168 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hexagon said like-for-like sales grew 9 percent year-on-year, compared with the 8 percent growth seen in the third quarter, and 6 percent in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)