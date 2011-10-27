* Q3 operating profit 99 mln EUR vs forecast 99.8 mln

* Operating margin 19.0 vs forecast 19.4 pct

* Organic sales growth 13 pct

* Sees increased demand in all regions in 2011 vs 2010 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB (HEXAb.ST) on Thursday posted operating profit in line with expectations for the third quarter and said it still expected increased demand in all regions this year compared with the previous year.

The Swedish company reported operating profit of 99 million euros ($137 million) versus 58.0 million in the year-ago quarter, in line with a mean forecast of 99.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Organic sales growth was 13 percent and the fast-growing measurement technology group said all regions showed increases.

"Growth in the quarter primarily comes from the ongoing recovery in the mature markets and from strong demand in the industrial segments, and in the power and energy markets," Hexagon said in a statement.

The group has carried out a stream of acquisitions in recent years -- its latest major purchase was U.S. Intergraph, which it bought in a $2.1 billion deal last year.

Hexagon, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, has said it will now focus more on organic growth, but does not exclude additional small to medium-sized acquisitions with less than $100 million in turnover.

Hexagon rolled out new financial targets in June, saying it aimed to lift operating margin to 25 percent in 2015 while boosting sales to an annual 3.5 billion euros.

Sales in the third quarter came in at 521 million euros, compared with a year-ago 337 million and the average forecast of 515 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)