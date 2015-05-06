* Q1 core profit 150 mln euros vs mean forecast 157 mln

* Q1 organic growth at 5 pct vs 9 pct in Q4

* Weak Russia and slow Chinese construction sector weighs (Adds CEO comments, shares, background, details)

STOCKHOLM, May 6 Measurement technology and software group Hexagon said first-quarter organic sales growth had slowed from a strong end of 2014 as it reported core earnings below market expectations, sending shares lower.

Hexagon said like-for-like sales grew 5 percent year-on-year, compared with 9 percent in the fourth quarter, and 8 percent in the third quarter, weighed down by "significant weakness" in Russia and a slow construction sector in China.

"The really big hit is due to Russia which was very strong in the first quarter last year, and is now very negative," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen told reporters on Wednesday.

Shares in Hexagon, whose products include measurement and positioning sensors as well as software, fell 2.5 percent at 1119 GMT compared with at 0.2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index.

Hexagon shares are still up 22 percent so far this year, compared with a 15 percent rise in the sector index.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph as well as its own name, rose to 150 million euros ($168.4 million) from a year-ago 123 million to lag a mean forecast of 157 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Rollen said that demand trends so far in the second quarter were roughly the same as in the first, but noted a slight improvement in Asia. He said the group remained "cautiously optimistic" on demand for the rest of the year.

"What speaks to our advantage is that we see a rather broad based rise in activity in many of our core businesses, in primarily North America but also Western Europe seems to be picking up," Rollen said.

($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)