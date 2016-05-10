Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM May 10 Measurement technology and software group Hexagon reported a smaller than expected first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said like-for-like sales growth was likely to pick up later this year after hitting a bottom in the quarter.
Operating earnings at Hexagon, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 160.5 million euros ($182.60 million) from an adjusted 150 million a year ago, missing a mean forecast of 166 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said like-for-like sales increased 2 percent year-on-year in the quarter, below the 3.8 percent seen by analysts in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, Mia Shanley)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)