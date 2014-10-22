* Q3 pretax profit 113 mln SEK vs forecast 108 mln
* Like-for-like sales growth 8 pct vs 6 pct in Q2
* Shares rise 8 pct
(Adds detail, background, shares)
STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 Measurement technology and
software group Hexagon posted a third-quarter pretax
profit above expectations on Wednesday and said like-for-like
sales growth had strengthened from the previous quarter, sending
shares sharply higher.
Pretax earnings at the group, which sells under brands such
as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 113 million
euros ($143 million) from a year-ago 95 million to top a mean
forecast of 108 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, market leader in a specialised sector
straddling software and engineering hardware, said like-for-like
growth in the quarter was 8 percent, higher than the 6 percent
seen in the second quarter.
"...we are back to our long term organic growth trend of 8
percent - something we haven't experienced for several
quarters," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen said in the
report.
Hexagon shares rose 8.0 percent at 1224 GMT compared with a
0.6 percent rise in the OMXS All Share index in
Stockholm.
Sales at the firm, which counts Trimble Navigation
of the U.S. and Japan's Topcon among its top rivals,
rose to 649 million euros from 577 million a year earlier, above
the 628 million seen by analysts.
The strongest growth was recorded in the Americas in the
quarter with like-for-like sales up 11 percent, driven by strong
demand from construction, automotive and aerospace clients.
Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 7 percent,
while Asia grew a more subdued 5 percent, in part due to the
slowdown in construction activity in China.
(1 US dollar = 0.7877 euro)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)