STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB (HEXAb.ST) posted on Thursday operating earnings in line with expectations for the third quarter and said it expected a continued increased demand in all regions this year compared with the previous year.

The Swedish company reported third-quarter operating earnings of 99 million euros versus 58.0 million in the year-ago quarter to come in in line with a mean forecast of 99.8 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)